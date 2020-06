Amenities

in unit laundry pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

Great gated community! Gorgeous spacious two story townhouse in Waterville of Lake Worth with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. open floor plan, beautiful modern kitchen,lake view from kitchen, living area and master bedroom,washer and dryer on the second floor, "Water filter System for the whole house" community pool, great location close to highways, the beach and downtown Lake worth with plenty of dining and entertainment area.Also for Sale!!!