VIEWS of Boats going by right on the INTRACOASTAL! 55 Plus Direct East views 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (1316 sq ft ) with a car port parking space , Gated property with a community pool. Open floor plan and bright condo. Walk onto the large patio & enjoy the breathtaking view of the intracoastal.Near to restaurants , just across public tennis courts.