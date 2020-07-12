/
/
/
kelsey city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM
363 Apartments for rent in Kelsey City, Lake Park, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
210 E Ilex Drive
210 East Ilex Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
870 sqft
Charming 2/1 single family home now available in charming neighborhood in Lake Park for annual rent only. Large fenced in back yard, No HOA and pets OK. House is also for SALE and tenant must allow showings with notice to tenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
836 Evergreen Drive
836 Evergreen Drive, Lake Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Very nice 4/2 single family home available in Lake Park. Fenced back yard. Close to shopping/dining and only 10 min to the beach.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
501 Lake Shore Drive
501 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1316 sqft
VIEWS of Boats going by right on the INTRACOASTAL! 55 Plus Direct East views 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (1316 sq ft ) with a car port parking space , Gated property with a community pool. Open floor plan and bright condo.
Results within 1 mile of Kelsey City
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
313 Lake Circle
313 Lake Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1084 sqft
Wake up to this view every morning! Come home to this remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. All new flooring, baseboards, paint, wood cabinets, hardware, stove, Quartz countertops.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Lake Shore Drive
1015 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
920 sqft
Completely remodeled and move- in ready 2Br/2BA/1 car garage in the beautiful intracoastal community of Bay Reach! This unit is being rented stylishly furnished and has newer: tile throughout including patio, impact windows, hot water heater,
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
624 Southwind Circle
624 Southwind Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
6606 sqft
Bring your Boat, up to 30 ft. A 20 min ride to Peanut Island. The boat Slip is available for $250 a month. Easy access to Intracoastal and Ocean. Good fishing in Northlake from the dock.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1079 sqft
Enjoy a peaceful Intracoastal view from this lovely 2/2 condo in North Palm Beach on penthouse level (5).
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2630 Lorraine Court
2630 Lorraine Court, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
This is a 3/2 Single Family home with a huge backyard and patio. Perfect for entertaining and getting some extra space. Kitchen and baths are remodeled. Great home in a no HOA Neighborhood. Dogs under 40 lbs.
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1050 Lake Shore Drive
1050 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
''Not withstanding anything else herein to the contrary, Landlord and Tenant agree that during the term of this Lease, Landlord may market the home for sale to potential buyers, including without limitation, showing the property to prospective
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1259 W 37th Court
1259 West 37th Court, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
780 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment w/ tiled floors throughout. Central a/c & heat, washer/dryer hookups & so much more! Call TODAY for a showing!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1660 W 26th Street
1660 West 26th Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
725 sqft
CONCRETE BLOCK HOME ON A QUIET STREET WITH LARGE YARD, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE OVEN, FRESHLY PAINTED AND TILED THROUGH OUT
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
990 sqft
2/2 with a Boat slip. 42' Deep water slip with a 2/2 condo, on the ground floor, just steps away. Hurry, this won't last Boat slip it right out the front door on a protected canal. It has a tide slide system in place.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1157 W 28th St
1157 West 28th Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent. Application process required per adult. Application fee is $50 per person. Contact listing agent for more information
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3411 Sonoma Drive
3411 Sonoma Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1259 sqft
***Credit Score MINIMUM 600, NO CRIMINAL, NO EVICTIONS.***Best Value $$$ for $$$ in Palm Beach County*** ***Beautiful 3BR/ 2.5BA Townhouse ready for immediate move-in.***Man Gated Community.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
121 Wettaw Lane
121 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
962 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 baths; 2nd floor unit overlooking the waterfront canal and Intracoastal. this unit is being offered unfurnished located in the heart of North Palm Beach. Walk to CVS and Walgreens and Restaurants
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
342 Southwind Drive
342 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
722 sqft
Palm Beach waterfront lifestyle for a fraction of the cost. The property comes fully furnished It's turnkey ready to go! First floor end unit. Owner is flexible on seasonal rental dates, but rent would be more then annual listed price.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1120 Lake Shore Drive
1120 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Largest Townhome Model in Bay Reach and most desireable Intracoastal community in North Palm Beach. Enjoy the views of Singer Island and waterway marinas while you lounge poolside.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
158 E 23rd Street
158 East 23rd Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
Enjoy the South Florida breezes, Intracoastal Waterway. Close to all the diving shops, publix, marinas etc. 1 mile from beach. Close to Peanut Island, Port of Palm Beach and more! Short term rentals preferred.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
330 Southwind Dr
330 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on over-sized half acre waterfront lot located directly on the Earman River with direct saltwater intracoastal and ocean access. Plenty of parking. Water and trash is included in rental payments.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
737 Hummingbird Way
737 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
In the heart of North Palm Beach, Master Walk - In closet. Nestled in North Palm Beach and close to beaches, shops, dining, water sports, parks, and schools.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Park, FLRiviera Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLJuno Beach, FL