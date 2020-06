Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool putting green garage media room tennis court

Absolutely gorgeous Town Home in the highly desirable Fountain Park gated community 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. Off the living room is the 2nd floor covered balcony. The third floor has the master bedroom, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms and laundry area. Full Bath and Bedroom with private entrance on the ground level. You also have a 2 car attached garage. Community features resort style pool, clubhouse, media room, fitness center, tennis courts, putting green and 24 hrs staffed guard gate.