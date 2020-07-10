856 Blairmont Lane

Amenities

House available September 14th. Lovely 5 bedroom 3 bathroom with bonus room house located in Lake Mary. Come home to this recently updated house with open concept kitchen to family room, separate formal living and dining rooms, bonus room upstairs with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Master bedroom and 2nd spare room with bathroom is downstairs. Carpeting throughout for comfort as well. The outside of the house has a large pool which is screened in overlooking the lavish and private backyard. House also has a 3 car garage for plenty of parking. You don't want to miss out on this house. Call Brian at 407-440-8638 Office or 407-383-4464 Mobile. Brian.doehrman@floridamoves.com



