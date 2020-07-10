All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 856 Blairmont Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
856 Blairmont Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

856 Blairmont Lane

856 Blairmont Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

856 Blairmont Lane, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
House available September 14th. Lovely 5 bedroom 3 bathroom with bonus room house located in Lake Mary. Come home to this recently updated house with open concept kitchen to family room, separate formal living and dining rooms, bonus room upstairs with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Master bedroom and 2nd spare room with bathroom is downstairs. Carpeting throughout for comfort as well. The outside of the house has a large pool which is screened in overlooking the lavish and private backyard. House also has a 3 car garage for plenty of parking. You don't want to miss out on this house. Call Brian at 407-440-8638 Office or 407-383-4464 Mobile. Brian.doehrman@floridamoves.com

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 Blairmont Lane have any available units?
856 Blairmont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 856 Blairmont Lane have?
Some of 856 Blairmont Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 Blairmont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
856 Blairmont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Blairmont Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 856 Blairmont Lane is pet friendly.
Does 856 Blairmont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 856 Blairmont Lane offers parking.
Does 856 Blairmont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 Blairmont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Blairmont Lane have a pool?
Yes, 856 Blairmont Lane has a pool.
Does 856 Blairmont Lane have accessible units?
No, 856 Blairmont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Blairmont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 Blairmont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 856 Blairmont Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 856 Blairmont Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Mary Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Mary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College