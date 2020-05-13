813 Lobelia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location - This four bedroom, three bathroom, three story townhouse boasts nearly 2,200 square feet in the heart of Lake Mary. The community is gated with clubhouse and pool. The townhouse has a balcony, two car garage, tile, carpet 42" chocolate cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The first floor has a private bedroom and bathroom, the second floor features living, dining, kitchen with eat-in nook and balcony. The third floor has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The property was built in 2012 and is minutes from I-4, 417, 46, 46A, the seminole town center, the colonial town center, shopping, restaurants and more. Excellent Schools, this property will not last long. Call today for your private showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3975812)