813 Lobelia Drive

Location

813 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location - This four bedroom, three bathroom, three story townhouse boasts nearly 2,200 square feet in the heart of Lake Mary. The community is gated with clubhouse and pool. The townhouse has a balcony, two car garage, tile, carpet 42" chocolate cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The first floor has a private bedroom and bathroom, the second floor features living, dining, kitchen with eat-in nook and balcony. The third floor has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The property was built in 2012 and is minutes from I-4, 417, 46, 46A, the seminole town center, the colonial town center, shopping, restaurants and more. Excellent Schools, this property will not last long. Call today for your private showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3975812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Lobelia Drive have any available units?
813 Lobelia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 813 Lobelia Drive have?
Some of 813 Lobelia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Lobelia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 Lobelia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Lobelia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Lobelia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 813 Lobelia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 813 Lobelia Drive offers parking.
Does 813 Lobelia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Lobelia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Lobelia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 813 Lobelia Drive has a pool.
Does 813 Lobelia Drive have accessible units?
No, 813 Lobelia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Lobelia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Lobelia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Lobelia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Lobelia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

