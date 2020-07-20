All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:07 PM

768 Lake Como Drive

768 Lake Como Drive · No Longer Available
Location

768 Lake Como Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom home. The 3rd bedroom has no closet but functions great as an office, etc. Home features an over-sized master suite with a bay window overlooking a lake, large eat-in kitchen with tiled floors, french doors, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer laundry room, two-car garage and more! Kitchen is stocked with all of the appliances. Spacious screened porch runs length of back of house with tranquil water view. Lawn maintenance included! Owner will only accept 1 cat or small dog under 20lbs. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 Lake Como Drive have any available units?
768 Lake Como Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 768 Lake Como Drive have?
Some of 768 Lake Como Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 Lake Como Drive currently offering any rent specials?
768 Lake Como Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 Lake Como Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 768 Lake Como Drive is pet friendly.
Does 768 Lake Como Drive offer parking?
Yes, 768 Lake Como Drive offers parking.
Does 768 Lake Como Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 768 Lake Como Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 Lake Como Drive have a pool?
No, 768 Lake Como Drive does not have a pool.
Does 768 Lake Como Drive have accessible units?
No, 768 Lake Como Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 768 Lake Como Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 768 Lake Como Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 768 Lake Como Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 768 Lake Como Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
