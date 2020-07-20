768 Lake Como Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom home. The 3rd bedroom has no closet but functions great as an office, etc. Home features an over-sized master suite with a bay window overlooking a lake, large eat-in kitchen with tiled floors, french doors, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer laundry room, two-car garage and more! Kitchen is stocked with all of the appliances. Spacious screened porch runs length of back of house with tranquil water view. Lawn maintenance included! Owner will only accept 1 cat or small dog under 20lbs. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

