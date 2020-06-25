All apartments in Lake Mary
Lake Mary, FL
755 Musago Run
755 Musago Run

755 Musago Run · No Longer Available
Location

755 Musago Run, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
755 Musago Run Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! This Beautiful home is in the community of Timacuan. Open kitchen includes all major appliances, plenty of cabinetry, counter space and breakfast bar. Spacious family room for entertaining has brand new carpets! Den features french doors and hard wood flooring. Master bedroom with private bathroom includes stand in shower, jetted tub and double sinks. Spare bedrooms have hard wood flooring and ceiling fans. Large screened in lanai. Community has award winning Timacuan Golf Course and is very close to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE June 1st,2020
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Musago Run have any available units?
755 Musago Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 755 Musago Run have?
Some of 755 Musago Run's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Musago Run currently offering any rent specials?
755 Musago Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Musago Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 Musago Run is pet friendly.
Does 755 Musago Run offer parking?
Yes, 755 Musago Run offers parking.
Does 755 Musago Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Musago Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Musago Run have a pool?
No, 755 Musago Run does not have a pool.
Does 755 Musago Run have accessible units?
No, 755 Musago Run does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Musago Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 Musago Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 755 Musago Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 755 Musago Run has units with air conditioning.
