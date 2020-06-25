Amenities

755 Musago Run Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! This Beautiful home is in the community of Timacuan. Open kitchen includes all major appliances, plenty of cabinetry, counter space and breakfast bar. Spacious family room for entertaining has brand new carpets! Den features french doors and hard wood flooring. Master bedroom with private bathroom includes stand in shower, jetted tub and double sinks. Spare bedrooms have hard wood flooring and ceiling fans. Large screened in lanai. Community has award winning Timacuan Golf Course and is very close to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE June 1st,2020

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE3840122)