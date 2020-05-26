725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD

Amenities
Gorgeous home in desirable Timacuan of Lake Mary. This house has plenty of room for everyone. 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath. Eat-in kitchen which opens up to a large family room with many built ins. Separate living and dining room offers tons of space for entertaining. Upstairs bonus room is perfect for a man cave, theater room or giant extra bedroom and offers a full bathroom. Gorgeous screen enclosed pool. Pool & Lawn care included. 3 car attached garage. This incredible Lake Mary neighborhood is close to restaurants, shopping and major highways.