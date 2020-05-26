All apartments in Lake Mary
Lake Mary, FL
725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD
725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD

725 Timacuan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

725 Timacuan Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous home in desirable Timacuan of Lake Mary. This house has plenty of room for everyone. 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath. Eat-in kitchen which opens up to a large family room with many built ins. Separate living and dining room offers tons of space for entertaining. Upstairs bonus room is perfect for a man cave, theater room or giant extra bedroom and offers a full bathroom. Gorgeous screen enclosed pool. Pool & Lawn care included. 3 car attached garage. This incredible Lake Mary neighborhood is close to restaurants, shopping and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
