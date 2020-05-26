725 TIMACUAN BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous home in desirable Timacuan of Lake Mary. This house has plenty of room for everyone. 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath. Eat-in kitchen which opens up to a large family room with many built ins. Separate living and dining room offers tons of space for entertaining. Upstairs bonus room is perfect for a man cave, theater room or giant extra bedroom and offers a full bathroom. Gorgeous screen enclosed pool. Pool & Lawn care included. 3 car attached garage. This incredible Lake Mary neighborhood is close to restaurants, shopping and major highways.