Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
673 Pickfair Ter
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

673 Pickfair Ter

673 Pickfair Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

673 Pickfair Terrace, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! WOODBRIDGE LAKES!!! - Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community of Woodbridge Lakes! Spacious living area features AMAZING flooring with direct access to the screened in patio. The kitchen displays an ample amount of cabinetry, STUNNING granite counter tops, tiled back splash and breakfast bar. Master suite is complete with a private bath that shows off granite counters, dual sinks with storage below, soaking tub and stand in shower. Additional bedrooms include ceiling fans to keep cool all Summer long. Kick back and relax on the screened patio overlooking the Timacuan golf course. Woodbridge Lakes community offers a nice clubhouse and playground.

Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants, Seminole trail and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!

(RLNE2323144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Pickfair Ter have any available units?
673 Pickfair Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 673 Pickfair Ter have?
Some of 673 Pickfair Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 Pickfair Ter currently offering any rent specials?
673 Pickfair Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Pickfair Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 673 Pickfair Ter is pet friendly.
Does 673 Pickfair Ter offer parking?
Yes, 673 Pickfair Ter offers parking.
Does 673 Pickfair Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 673 Pickfair Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Pickfair Ter have a pool?
No, 673 Pickfair Ter does not have a pool.
Does 673 Pickfair Ter have accessible units?
No, 673 Pickfair Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Pickfair Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 673 Pickfair Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 673 Pickfair Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 673 Pickfair Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
