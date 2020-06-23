673 Pickfair Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! WOODBRIDGE LAKES!!! - Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community of Woodbridge Lakes! Spacious living area features AMAZING flooring with direct access to the screened in patio. The kitchen displays an ample amount of cabinetry, STUNNING granite counter tops, tiled back splash and breakfast bar. Master suite is complete with a private bath that shows off granite counters, dual sinks with storage below, soaking tub and stand in shower. Additional bedrooms include ceiling fans to keep cool all Summer long. Kick back and relax on the screened patio overlooking the Timacuan golf course. Woodbridge Lakes community offers a nice clubhouse and playground.



Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants, Seminole trail and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!



(RLNE2323144)