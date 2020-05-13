All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 651 Canyon Stone Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
651 Canyon Stone Circle
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:03 PM

651 Canyon Stone Circle

651 Canyon Stone Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

651 Canyon Stone Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Newly listed 3/2.5 Gated Town House in Lake Mary! - Welcome home to Lake Mary Landings! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious tiled living/dining area highlights natural light and leads out to the open patio. Charming kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, breakfast bar and pantry. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to the additional bedrooms that share a hall bath and are a great size! Must See! Lake Mary Landings is a gated community with a pool within steps away from your front door and a playground. Conveniently located to Seminole State College, Sun Rail, Shopping and more!

VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/r6qgwhGtwuW6MZknqNprjPDF

SHOWINGS LINK - - To schedule a showing, click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/651-canyon-stone-circle

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission and HOA.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5409806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Canyon Stone Circle have any available units?
651 Canyon Stone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 651 Canyon Stone Circle have?
Some of 651 Canyon Stone Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Canyon Stone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
651 Canyon Stone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Canyon Stone Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Canyon Stone Circle is pet friendly.
Does 651 Canyon Stone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 651 Canyon Stone Circle offers parking.
Does 651 Canyon Stone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Canyon Stone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Canyon Stone Circle have a pool?
Yes, 651 Canyon Stone Circle has a pool.
Does 651 Canyon Stone Circle have accessible units?
No, 651 Canyon Stone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Canyon Stone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Canyon Stone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Canyon Stone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 Canyon Stone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary Apartments with BalconyLake Mary Pet Friendly Places
Lake Mary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College