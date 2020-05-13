Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Newly listed 3/2.5 Gated Town House in Lake Mary! - Welcome home to Lake Mary Landings! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious tiled living/dining area highlights natural light and leads out to the open patio. Charming kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, breakfast bar and pantry. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to the additional bedrooms that share a hall bath and are a great size! Must See! Lake Mary Landings is a gated community with a pool within steps away from your front door and a playground. Conveniently located to Seminole State College, Sun Rail, Shopping and more!



VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/r6qgwhGtwuW6MZknqNprjPDF



SHOWINGS LINK - - To schedule a showing, click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/651-canyon-stone-circle



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission and HOA.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5409806)