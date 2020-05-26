All apartments in Lake Mary
590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE

590 Canyon Stone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

590 Canyon Stone Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Look no further. This one will be hard to beat, and so you will find no better. Located in the much desired gated community of Lake Mary Landings with a million dollar pond view, this three bedroom, three and half bathroom unit will not last. It is an end unit, with close to 2200 square feet at the end of the street with stainless appliances including washer and dryer! Formal Dining and Living room, breakfast nook, huge laundry room. Great Community facilities including pool. Walking distance to Publix & shops. Minutes from Heathrow and Sanford. This is not a short term rental. Hurry and make an appointment to see it before you miss the opportunity of a lifetime. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have any available units?
590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have?
Some of 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

