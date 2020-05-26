590 CANYON STONE CIRCLE

Amenities

Look no further. This one will be hard to beat, and so you will find no better. Located in the much desired gated community of Lake Mary Landings with a million dollar pond view, this three bedroom, three and half bathroom unit will not last. It is an end unit, with close to 2200 square feet at the end of the street with stainless appliances including washer and dryer! Formal Dining and Living room, breakfast nook, huge laundry room. Great Community facilities including pool. Walking distance to Publix & shops. Minutes from Heathrow and Sanford. This is not a short term rental. Hurry and make an appointment to see it before you miss the opportunity of a lifetime. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.