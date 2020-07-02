All apartments in Lake Mary
568 Pickfair Terrace
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

568 Pickfair Terrace

568 Pickfair Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

568 Pickfair Terrace, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
pet friendly
Newly RENOVATED 4 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to the gated community of Woodbridge Lakes! SPACIOUS living area features AMAZING flooring with direct access to the screened in patio. Pool table included! The kitchen displays an ample amount of cabinetry, STUNNING granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Master suite is complete with a private bath that shows off granite counters, dual sinks with plenty of storage, soaking tub and stand in shower. Master bathroom connects to second bedroom with large windows overlooking the front yard. Kick back and relax by the private pool.

Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants, Seminole trail and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5219048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 Pickfair Terrace have any available units?
568 Pickfair Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 568 Pickfair Terrace have?
Some of 568 Pickfair Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 Pickfair Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
568 Pickfair Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 Pickfair Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 568 Pickfair Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 568 Pickfair Terrace offer parking?
No, 568 Pickfair Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 568 Pickfair Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 568 Pickfair Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 Pickfair Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 568 Pickfair Terrace has a pool.
Does 568 Pickfair Terrace have accessible units?
No, 568 Pickfair Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 568 Pickfair Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 568 Pickfair Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 568 Pickfair Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 568 Pickfair Terrace has units with air conditioning.

