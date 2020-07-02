568 Pickfair Terrace

Amenities

Newly RENOVATED 4 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to the gated community of Woodbridge Lakes! SPACIOUS living area features AMAZING flooring with direct access to the screened in patio. Pool table included! The kitchen displays an ample amount of cabinetry, STUNNING granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Master suite is complete with a private bath that shows off granite counters, dual sinks with plenty of storage, soaking tub and stand in shower. Master bathroom connects to second bedroom with large windows overlooking the front yard. Kick back and relax by the private pool.



Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants, Seminole trail and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



