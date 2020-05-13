All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 PM

532 W Plantation Blvd

532 West Plantation Boulevard · (407) 258-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

532 West Plantation Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
shuffle board
sauna
tennis court
YOU MUST BE 55+ TO LIVE HERE.
Lovely 2 bed 2 bath home in The Forest, right in the heart of Lake Mary. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and dual oven. The unit also comes with a washer/dryer. The grounds are maintained by the community. Community amenities: include 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, sauna, shuffleboard, library and many more exciting activities for residents. A very active and friendly community with tons of community events such as pot luck dinners, social events and more! Minutes from I-4 and 417 close to local shopping and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=5I4hnw5YGR&env=production

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 W Plantation Blvd have any available units?
532 W Plantation Blvd has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 532 W Plantation Blvd have?
Some of 532 W Plantation Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 W Plantation Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
532 W Plantation Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 W Plantation Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 W Plantation Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 532 W Plantation Blvd offer parking?
No, 532 W Plantation Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 532 W Plantation Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 W Plantation Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 W Plantation Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 532 W Plantation Blvd has a pool.
Does 532 W Plantation Blvd have accessible units?
No, 532 W Plantation Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 532 W Plantation Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 W Plantation Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 W Plantation Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 W Plantation Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
