Lake Mary, FL
526 Crystal Reserve Ct.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

526 Crystal Reserve Ct.

526 Crystal Reserve Ct · No Longer Available
Location

526 Crystal Reserve Ct, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Stunning 5 bedroom home located in gate community of Crystal Reserve - This is the home you have been waiting to call your own. Centrally located in the quaint gated community of Crystal Reserve. Your move in ready home has many upgrades throughout. As soon as you drive up to the home you will notice the welcoming neutral colors and the perfectly manicured landscaping. As you walk through the front door you enter a grand 2-story elegant foyer open to 2nd floor with a stunning chandelier. The first floor is very spacious and open concept with a bedroom, an open living/dining area and a kitchen that any chef would love to have. Your gourmet chef's kitchen will please everyone boasting with ample Quartz counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, range hood, 42-inch soft close cabinets, two islands, large pantry, and a designer stone back splash. Upstairs you have an oversized owner's suite with 2 walk-in closets, an enlarged shower and a garden tub for those long days. There are 3 other bedrooms upstairs, two additional full bathrooms plus your oversized laundry room and bonus storage room. Your fully fenced in, over-sized pool ready backyard has a half bath under the covered brick paved lanai. This home is conveniently located to shops, restaurants, and major roadways. Dont delay as this home will not last long. Virtual 3-D tour available of this house.
Virtual 3D Tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jgHrLvqzXrD

(RLNE5818123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. have any available units?
526 Crystal Reserve Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. have?
Some of 526 Crystal Reserve Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
526 Crystal Reserve Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. offer parking?
No, 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. has a pool.
Does 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. have accessible units?
No, 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Crystal Reserve Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

