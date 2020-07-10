526 Crystal Reserve Ct.

Amenities

Stunning 5 bedroom home located in gate community of Crystal Reserve - This is the home you have been waiting to call your own. Centrally located in the quaint gated community of Crystal Reserve. Your move in ready home has many upgrades throughout. As soon as you drive up to the home you will notice the welcoming neutral colors and the perfectly manicured landscaping. As you walk through the front door you enter a grand 2-story elegant foyer open to 2nd floor with a stunning chandelier. The first floor is very spacious and open concept with a bedroom, an open living/dining area and a kitchen that any chef would love to have. Your gourmet chef's kitchen will please everyone boasting with ample Quartz counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, range hood, 42-inch soft close cabinets, two islands, large pantry, and a designer stone back splash. Upstairs you have an oversized owner's suite with 2 walk-in closets, an enlarged shower and a garden tub for those long days. There are 3 other bedrooms upstairs, two additional full bathrooms plus your oversized laundry room and bonus storage room. Your fully fenced in, over-sized pool ready backyard has a half bath under the covered brick paved lanai. This home is conveniently located to shops, restaurants, and major roadways. Dont delay as this home will not last long. Virtual 3-D tour available of this house.

Virtual 3D Tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jgHrLvqzXrD



