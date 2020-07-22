508 LOBELIA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN FOUNTAIN PARKE AT LAKE MARY - This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse is in a 24 hour guard gated community. Tons of Resort Style amenities. Beautiful kitchen with granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, an island/breakfast bar on the 2nd floor, open floor plan, living room, all ceramic tiled, with a private covered balcony and powder room. Downstairs is a bedroom and full bath, 2 car garage, and a covered private patio. The third floor is the utility room with washer and dryer, and remaining 3 bedrooms and baths. The master has a walk in closet and beautiful master bath. Beautiful hard wood floors on the staircases and upstairs. Community has tons of amenities with a community pool, sauna/hot tub, cabanas, tennis court, fitness center, putting/sand trap chipping practice green, play ground, large dog park and community clubhouse with Large Screen TV, card tables, pool table, and two bars with frig, dishwasher and sink for entertaining when rented/reserved for parties. Located in Lake Mary with all the convenience, trails, restaurants and shopping. Easy and quick access to I-4 and 417.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5357652)