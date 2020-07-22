All apartments in Lake Mary
Lake Mary, FL
508 LOBELIA DRIVE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

508 LOBELIA DRIVE

508 Lobelia Drive · No Longer Available
Lake Mary
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Location

508 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN FOUNTAIN PARKE AT LAKE MARY - This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse is in a 24 hour guard gated community. Tons of Resort Style amenities. Beautiful kitchen with granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, an island/breakfast bar on the 2nd floor, open floor plan, living room, all ceramic tiled, with a private covered balcony and powder room. Downstairs is a bedroom and full bath, 2 car garage, and a covered private patio. The third floor is the utility room with washer and dryer, and remaining 3 bedrooms and baths. The master has a walk in closet and beautiful master bath. Beautiful hard wood floors on the staircases and upstairs. Community has tons of amenities with a community pool, sauna/hot tub, cabanas, tennis court, fitness center, putting/sand trap chipping practice green, play ground, large dog park and community clubhouse with Large Screen TV, card tables, pool table, and two bars with frig, dishwasher and sink for entertaining when rented/reserved for parties. Located in Lake Mary with all the convenience, trails, restaurants and shopping. Easy and quick access to I-4 and 417.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5357652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 LOBELIA DRIVE have any available units?
508 LOBELIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 508 LOBELIA DRIVE have?
Some of 508 LOBELIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 LOBELIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
508 LOBELIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 LOBELIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 LOBELIA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 508 LOBELIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 508 LOBELIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 508 LOBELIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 LOBELIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 LOBELIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 508 LOBELIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 508 LOBELIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 508 LOBELIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 508 LOBELIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 LOBELIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 LOBELIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 LOBELIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
