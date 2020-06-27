504 Stephanie Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home sits on a corner lot surrounded by oaks and extraordinary landscaping. On entering through the glassed front doors, stairs lead to the master suite on the second floor which features French doors leading to a deck. The first floor showcases a kitchen with granite countertops and an open plan breakfast nook/sitting room. French doors from the sitting room lead out to the screened porch, which is also linked via glassed sliding doors to the dining room and family room where vaulted ceilings and crown moulding increase enjoyment.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.