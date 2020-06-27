All apartments in Lake Mary
504 Stephanie Court
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

504 Stephanie Court

504 Stephanie Court · No Longer Available
Location

504 Stephanie Court, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home sits on a corner lot surrounded by oaks and extraordinary landscaping. On entering through the glassed front doors, stairs lead to the master suite on the second floor which features French doors leading to a deck. The first floor showcases a kitchen with granite countertops and an open plan breakfast nook/sitting room. French doors from the sitting room lead out to the screened porch, which is also linked via glassed sliding doors to the dining room and family room where vaulted ceilings and crown moulding increase enjoyment.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Stephanie Court have any available units?
504 Stephanie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 504 Stephanie Court have?
Some of 504 Stephanie Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Stephanie Court currently offering any rent specials?
504 Stephanie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Stephanie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Stephanie Court is pet friendly.
Does 504 Stephanie Court offer parking?
No, 504 Stephanie Court does not offer parking.
Does 504 Stephanie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Stephanie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Stephanie Court have a pool?
No, 504 Stephanie Court does not have a pool.
Does 504 Stephanie Court have accessible units?
No, 504 Stephanie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Stephanie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Stephanie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Stephanie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Stephanie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
