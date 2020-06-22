4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bdrm, 3 1/2 bath 3 story townhouse w/personal elevator in home --Lake Mary's exclusive gated Fountain Parke! All living area is on 2nd level with great room featuring palladium windows. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter tops, 42 in cabinetry, and complete stainless steel appliance pkg, Washer/Dryer included! New Exotic Wood Look Tile Floor in the main floor. Private first floor offers bedroom, full bath to use as guest suite, in law suite or office. Storage under stairway and access to 2 car garage. Three bedroom on the third floor! Master suite has French doors opening to private balcony for morning coffee and relaxation. Master bath features his and her vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Lovely view of park area and water from the kitchen! Community includes tennis court, comm pool, putting green, fitness center, and playground. Private and quiet location w/double pane windows, but walking distance to pool. No water/sewer bill-included in Mgmt HOA fee. Enjoy the Mediterranean feel w/the courtyard in front of the home and the barrel tile roof on each building. Home is equipped w/personal elevator with phone for safety, plus intercom system, wired for security system and fire sprinkler system. Exquisite and beautifully appointed, this townhouse will certainly captivate the keen eye! A must see and a very fortunate find!