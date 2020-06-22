All apartments in Lake Mary
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE

4904 San Marino Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4904 San Marino Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 bdrm, 3 1/2 bath 3 story townhouse w/personal elevator in home --Lake Mary's exclusive gated Fountain Parke! All living area is on 2nd level with great room featuring palladium windows. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter tops, 42 in cabinetry, and complete stainless steel appliance pkg, Washer/Dryer included! New Exotic Wood Look Tile Floor in the main floor. Private first floor offers bedroom, full bath to use as guest suite, in law suite or office. Storage under stairway and access to 2 car garage. Three bedroom on the third floor! Master suite has French doors opening to private balcony for morning coffee and relaxation. Master bath features his and her vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Lovely view of park area and water from the kitchen! Community includes tennis court, comm pool, putting green, fitness center, and playground. Private and quiet location w/double pane windows, but walking distance to pool. No water/sewer bill-included in Mgmt HOA fee. Enjoy the Mediterranean feel w/the courtyard in front of the home and the barrel tile roof on each building. Home is equipped w/personal elevator with phone for safety, plus intercom system, wired for security system and fire sprinkler system. Exquisite and beautifully appointed, this townhouse will certainly captivate the keen eye! A must see and a very fortunate find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE have any available units?
4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE have?
Some of 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4904 SAN MARINO CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
