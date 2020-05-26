447 Country Wood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three Bedroom Two Bath in The Hills of Lake Mary! - Spacious 3 bdrm 2 bath home in the Hills of Lake Mary. Great neighborhood! Close to mall, local shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Ceramic tiled kitchen, family room and hallway. Formal living room and dining room. Eat in Kitchen. Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal. Split bedroom plan. Master features double vanity with large soaking tub. Inside laundry room. 2 car garage. Large screened patio. Yard backs up to greenbelt area with no rear neighbors. Freshly painted exterior,



Pets Allowed ($250 non-refundable) no aggressive breed



$1,550.00 Monthly Rent

$1,550.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 & over



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



