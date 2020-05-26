All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:34 AM

447 Country Wood Circle

447 Country Wood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

447 Country Wood Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Two Bath in The Hills of Lake Mary! - Spacious 3 bdrm 2 bath home in the Hills of Lake Mary. Great neighborhood! Close to mall, local shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Ceramic tiled kitchen, family room and hallway. Formal living room and dining room. Eat in Kitchen. Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal. Split bedroom plan. Master features double vanity with large soaking tub. Inside laundry room. 2 car garage. Large screened patio. Yard backs up to greenbelt area with no rear neighbors. Freshly painted exterior,

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed ($250 non-refundable) no aggressive breed

$1,550.00 Monthly Rent
$1,550.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 & over

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

(RLNE2401291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Country Wood Circle have any available units?
447 Country Wood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 447 Country Wood Circle have?
Some of 447 Country Wood Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 Country Wood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
447 Country Wood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Country Wood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 Country Wood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 447 Country Wood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 447 Country Wood Circle offers parking.
Does 447 Country Wood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Country Wood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Country Wood Circle have a pool?
No, 447 Country Wood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 447 Country Wood Circle have accessible units?
No, 447 Country Wood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Country Wood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 Country Wood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Country Wood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Country Wood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
