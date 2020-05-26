All apartments in Lake Mary
Lake Mary, FL
426 Mohave Terrace
426 Mohave Terrace

426 Mohave Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

426 Mohave Terrace, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Lake Mary 3 Bed 2 Bath + Office - Pool Home on Golf Course - Nestled in the quiet Golf and Country Club community of Timacuan, in prestigious city of Lake Mary. This residence boasts brilliant serene views of the twelfth green and of the adjoining secluded pond. An extremely desirable open floor plan of a private master suite with beautiful carved wood like floors and sitting area. 2 more additional titled bedrooms, 2 baths, an office/den/guest/media room. The entire inside and outside has been freshly painted. Stunning screened solar heated pool and new waterfall, located in Seminole County top performing schools. The best of Central Florida and Lake Mary has to offer to even the most discerning tenant. Timacuan Golf and Country Club has been one of Central Florida's most popular courses since opening in 1988. This is a very exclusive home in a wonderful neighborhood in highly desired city of Lake Mary. No carpet. Pet friendly and ready to rent now. Lawn or Pool Service included. Ready Now !!

(RLNE4552380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Mohave Terrace have any available units?
426 Mohave Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 426 Mohave Terrace have?
Some of 426 Mohave Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Mohave Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
426 Mohave Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Mohave Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Mohave Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 426 Mohave Terrace offer parking?
No, 426 Mohave Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 426 Mohave Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Mohave Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Mohave Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 426 Mohave Terrace has a pool.
Does 426 Mohave Terrace have accessible units?
No, 426 Mohave Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Mohave Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Mohave Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 Mohave Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 Mohave Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
