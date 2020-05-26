426 Mohave Terrace

Amenities

Lake Mary 3 Bed 2 Bath + Office - Pool Home on Golf Course - Nestled in the quiet Golf and Country Club community of Timacuan, in prestigious city of Lake Mary. This residence boasts brilliant serene views of the twelfth green and of the adjoining secluded pond. An extremely desirable open floor plan of a private master suite with beautiful carved wood like floors and sitting area. 2 more additional titled bedrooms, 2 baths, an office/den/guest/media room. The entire inside and outside has been freshly painted. Stunning screened solar heated pool and new waterfall, located in Seminole County top performing schools. The best of Central Florida and Lake Mary has to offer to even the most discerning tenant. Timacuan Golf and Country Club has been one of Central Florida's most popular courses since opening in 1988. This is a very exclusive home in a wonderful neighborhood in highly desired city of Lake Mary. No carpet. Pet friendly and ready to rent now. Lawn or Pool Service included. Ready Now !!



