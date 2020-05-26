All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 4240 MESSINA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
4240 MESSINA DRIVE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

4240 MESSINA DRIVE

4240 Messina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4240 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
tennis court
This townhouse includes an ELEVATOR. When you enter thru the 2 car garage after shopping, the elevator door is to your right for your convenience. This home is loaded!!! Granite countertops, Stainless steel Appliances, Balcony off the bedroom, Elevator to get to all 3 floors, LARGE pool, Recreation area with pool tables, Putting green, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center and playground for the family. Live the quality life in LAKE MARY. This guard gated community is not only safe but close to everything. Restaurants, Shopping and major highways. Lake mary is one of the most desired towns in Seminole County. Top rated schools. The kitchen overlooks the living area with a breakfast bar and eating space in kitchen. One of the bedrooms is on the first floor, if needed for mother in law. Handrails on both side of stairway, safety bars in all bathrooms and showers for your safety. Don't wait too long on this one!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 MESSINA DRIVE have any available units?
4240 MESSINA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 4240 MESSINA DRIVE have?
Some of 4240 MESSINA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 MESSINA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4240 MESSINA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 MESSINA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4240 MESSINA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 4240 MESSINA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4240 MESSINA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4240 MESSINA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4240 MESSINA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 MESSINA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4240 MESSINA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4240 MESSINA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4240 MESSINA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 MESSINA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 MESSINA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4240 MESSINA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4240 MESSINA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary Apartments with BalconyLake Mary Pet Friendly Places
Lake Mary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College