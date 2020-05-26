4240 MESSINA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking playground pool pool table putting green garage tennis court

This townhouse includes an ELEVATOR. When you enter thru the 2 car garage after shopping, the elevator door is to your right for your convenience. This home is loaded!!! Granite countertops, Stainless steel Appliances, Balcony off the bedroom, Elevator to get to all 3 floors, LARGE pool, Recreation area with pool tables, Putting green, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center and playground for the family. Live the quality life in LAKE MARY. This guard gated community is not only safe but close to everything. Restaurants, Shopping and major highways. Lake mary is one of the most desired towns in Seminole County. Top rated schools. The kitchen overlooks the living area with a breakfast bar and eating space in kitchen. One of the bedrooms is on the first floor, if needed for mother in law. Handrails on both side of stairway, safety bars in all bathrooms and showers for your safety. Don't wait too long on this one!!!