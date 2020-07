Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*** Special - $500 off Dec. rent if lease starts by 12/31/19 *** You'll love coming home to this inviting space. This home features a combination of tile and wood flooring throughout, a wraparound fireplace in the living room area, and an updated kitchen. The kitchen includes includes modern appliances, black granite counter tops and beautiful cabinets. The large, fenced-in backyard is perfect for pets. Make this house your home!This house will be move-in ready soon.