Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

4036 Messina Drive

4036 Messina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4036 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! FOUNTAIN PARKE!!! - Gorgeous 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the beautiful community in Fountain Parke!!! The first floor features a beautiful bedroom with a charming private bathroom. The bathroom has a stand-in shower and linen closet for storing all your toiletries. First level also includes a storage closet in the hallway and leads out to the 2 car garage (four parking spaces). The second floor showcases a very ATTRACTIVE living/dining area for entertaining family and friends. There is also a 1/2 bath available for house guests. The kitchen displays BEAUTIFUL granite counter tops, STUNNING stainless appliances, food pantry and a cute nook. Master suite is located on the third level, complete with a closet/built-in shelving for all your apparel. WOW the master bath has it all! Two separate vanities with plenty of storage below, stand-in shower and a soaking tub for relaxing. Make your way down the hallway to the additional bedrooms that share a bathroom. THIS PLACE IS A MUST SEE! SO MANY NEAT FEATURES. Don't worry about trying to catch your breath from this amazing place. There are elevators to assist you to each floor. Fountain Parke offers a beautiful community pool, clubhouse with exercise facility, tennis courts, mini golf and a playground. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Crystal Lake Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JANUARY 7TH!!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE2714061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 Messina Drive have any available units?
4036 Messina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 4036 Messina Drive have?
Some of 4036 Messina Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 Messina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4036 Messina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 Messina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4036 Messina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4036 Messina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4036 Messina Drive offers parking.
Does 4036 Messina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 Messina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 Messina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4036 Messina Drive has a pool.
Does 4036 Messina Drive have accessible units?
No, 4036 Messina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 Messina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4036 Messina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4036 Messina Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4036 Messina Drive has units with air conditioning.
