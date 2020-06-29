4036 Messina Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! FOUNTAIN PARKE!!! - Gorgeous 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the beautiful community in Fountain Parke!!! The first floor features a beautiful bedroom with a charming private bathroom. The bathroom has a stand-in shower and linen closet for storing all your toiletries. First level also includes a storage closet in the hallway and leads out to the 2 car garage (four parking spaces). The second floor showcases a very ATTRACTIVE living/dining area for entertaining family and friends. There is also a 1/2 bath available for house guests. The kitchen displays BEAUTIFUL granite counter tops, STUNNING stainless appliances, food pantry and a cute nook. Master suite is located on the third level, complete with a closet/built-in shelving for all your apparel. WOW the master bath has it all! Two separate vanities with plenty of storage below, stand-in shower and a soaking tub for relaxing. Make your way down the hallway to the additional bedrooms that share a bathroom. THIS PLACE IS A MUST SEE! SO MANY NEAT FEATURES. Don't worry about trying to catch your breath from this amazing place. There are elevators to assist you to each floor. Fountain Parke offers a beautiful community pool, clubhouse with exercise facility, tennis courts, mini golf and a playground. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Crystal Lake Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JANUARY 7TH!!!!
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**
