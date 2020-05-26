4000 MESSINA DRIVE

Amenities
This beautiful LIKE NEW unit is immaculate. End unit w/extra windows and parking pad for two more cars. No fees if parked on pad....Three way split w/ensuite on entry level - shower stall has level entry for easy access. Take ELEVATOR to 2nd and 3rd levels. NOTE: Fourth bedroom has been converted to "housewives' closet" but can be used as 4th bedroom. Beautiful wood flooring throughout, large area in kitchen for table for six, full appliances w/front load washer and dryer. Clean. Water included. Garage has built in overhead storage. Walk to resort facilities and Cross Seminole Trail. Dog park. Easy access to SR 417 and I-4. Shopping minutes away on Lake Mary Blvd.