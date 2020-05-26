4000 MESSINA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful LIKE NEW unit is immaculate. End unit w/extra windows and parking pad for two more cars. No fees if parked on pad....Three way split w/ensuite on entry level - shower stall has level entry for easy access. Take ELEVATOR to 2nd and 3rd levels. NOTE: Fourth bedroom has been converted to "housewives' closet" but can be used as 4th bedroom. Beautiful wood flooring throughout, large area in kitchen for table for six, full appliances w/front load washer and dryer. Clean. Water included. Garage has built in overhead storage. Walk to resort facilities and Cross Seminole Trail. Dog park. Easy access to SR 417 and I-4. Shopping minutes away on Lake Mary Blvd.