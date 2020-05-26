All apartments in Lake Mary
4000 MESSINA DRIVE

Location

4000 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful LIKE NEW unit is immaculate. End unit w/extra windows and parking pad for two more cars. No fees if parked on pad....Three way split w/ensuite on entry level - shower stall has level entry for easy access. Take ELEVATOR to 2nd and 3rd levels. NOTE: Fourth bedroom has been converted to "housewives' closet" but can be used as 4th bedroom. Beautiful wood flooring throughout, large area in kitchen for table for six, full appliances w/front load washer and dryer. Clean. Water included. Garage has built in overhead storage. Walk to resort facilities and Cross Seminole Trail. Dog park. Easy access to SR 417 and I-4. Shopping minutes away on Lake Mary Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 MESSINA DRIVE have any available units?
4000 MESSINA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 4000 MESSINA DRIVE have?
Some of 4000 MESSINA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 MESSINA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4000 MESSINA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 MESSINA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 MESSINA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4000 MESSINA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4000 MESSINA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4000 MESSINA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 MESSINA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 MESSINA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4000 MESSINA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4000 MESSINA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4000 MESSINA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 MESSINA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 MESSINA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 MESSINA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 MESSINA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
