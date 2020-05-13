All apartments in Lake Mary
Lake Mary, FL
3901 Messina Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3901 Messina Dr

3901 Messina Drive · (407) 258-1332
Location

3901 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3901 Messina Dr · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
AMAZING 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome for Rent! Fountain Place! - Welcome home to this LOVELY townhome for rent in the BEAUTIFUL gated community of Fountain Place in Lake Mary. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Enjoy the extra privacy that a CORNER UNIT allows, along with the plentiful windows and NATURAL SUNLIGHT that shines throughout this home!! First floor features bedroom with direct access to the bathroom, storage and access to the 2 car garage. Second floor is open and features kitchen, living space, washer/dryer and half bathroom. GORGEOUS kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Third floor features master bedroom and additional bedrooms. Don't worry about losing your breath getting around this spacious home, as there are ELEVATORS to assist you to each floor!!!

The DESIRABLE LOCATION OF THIS UNIT allows you to be just a few steps away from all of the amenities Fountain Park has to offer, including a beautiful community pool, clubhouse with exercise facility, tennis courts, mini golf and a playground. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Crystal Lake Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5744357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Messina Dr have any available units?
3901 Messina Dr has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3901 Messina Dr have?
Some of 3901 Messina Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Messina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Messina Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Messina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Messina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Messina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Messina Dr does offer parking.
Does 3901 Messina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 Messina Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Messina Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3901 Messina Dr has a pool.
Does 3901 Messina Dr have accessible units?
No, 3901 Messina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Messina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Messina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 Messina Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3901 Messina Dr has units with air conditioning.
