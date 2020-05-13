3901 Messina Dr

Amenities

AMAZING 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome for Rent! Fountain Place! - Welcome home to this LOVELY townhome for rent in the BEAUTIFUL gated community of Fountain Place in Lake Mary. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Enjoy the extra privacy that a CORNER UNIT allows, along with the plentiful windows and NATURAL SUNLIGHT that shines throughout this home!! First floor features bedroom with direct access to the bathroom, storage and access to the 2 car garage. Second floor is open and features kitchen, living space, washer/dryer and half bathroom. GORGEOUS kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Third floor features master bedroom and additional bedrooms. Don't worry about losing your breath getting around this spacious home, as there are ELEVATORS to assist you to each floor!!!



The DESIRABLE LOCATION OF THIS UNIT allows you to be just a few steps away from all of the amenities Fountain Park has to offer, including a beautiful community pool, clubhouse with exercise facility, tennis courts, mini golf and a playground. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Crystal Lake Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5744357)