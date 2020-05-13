305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Don't miss this gorgeous gated community two-story townhome located in beautiful, upscale Lake Mary within walking distance of shopping

plazas, grocery, Seminole State University, and just minutes drive from Lake Mary Blvd and I4 ! This ideally placed townhome has a two-car

garage and is located directly by the pool and community entrance ! High vaulted ceilings throughout make for a very open, warming, and

spacious feel. Features a luxurious hallway walkthrough into the first-floor master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, large two-sink bathroom and a huge spa-style tub. Two upstairs rooms ideal for bedrooms or an office with a stunning view of the front of the community ! Beautiful kitchen with large long cabinets and open dining and living rooms. Perfect for those looking for a comfortable / luxurious lifestyle !