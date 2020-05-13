305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE

Amenities
Don't miss this gorgeous gated community two-story townhome located in beautiful, upscale Lake Mary within walking distance of shopping
plazas, grocery, Seminole State University, and just minutes drive from Lake Mary Blvd and I4 ! This ideally placed townhome has a two-car
garage and is located directly by the pool and community entrance ! High vaulted ceilings throughout make for a very open, warming, and
spacious feel. Features a luxurious hallway walkthrough into the first-floor master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, large two-sink bathroom and a huge spa-style tub. Two upstairs rooms ideal for bedrooms or an office with a stunning view of the front of the community ! Beautiful kitchen with large long cabinets and open dining and living rooms. Perfect for those looking for a comfortable / luxurious lifestyle !