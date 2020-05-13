All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:16 AM

305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE

305 Canyon Stone Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

305 Canyon Stone Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Don't miss this gorgeous gated community two-story townhome located in beautiful, upscale Lake Mary within walking distance of shopping
plazas, grocery, Seminole State University, and just minutes drive from Lake Mary Blvd and I4 ! This ideally placed townhome has a two-car
garage and is located directly by the pool and community entrance ! High vaulted ceilings throughout make for a very open, warming, and
spacious feel. Features a luxurious hallway walkthrough into the first-floor master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, large two-sink bathroom and a huge spa-style tub. Two upstairs rooms ideal for bedrooms or an office with a stunning view of the front of the community ! Beautiful kitchen with large long cabinets and open dining and living rooms. Perfect for those looking for a comfortable / luxurious lifestyle !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have any available units?
305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have?
Some of 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 CANYON STONE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Mary 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Mary 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLake Mary Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Mary Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College