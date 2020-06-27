289 Via Russo Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed 3 Bath Bonus Room Gated Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to Tuscany at Lake Mary! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. This spacious home features an open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring. LOVELY chef's kitchen has an ample amount of 42" wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with a gas cook top and breakfast bar. LARGE master suite is complete with two walk-in closets and direct access to lanai. The master bath features dual vanities with storage below, soaking tub and stand-in shower. Additional bedrooms are located downstairs and there is a large bonus/media room upstairs with a bathroom. Enjoy the weekends with family and friends pool/spa side or kick back on the shaded lanai. MUST SEE!!! Tuscany also features a community pier fish off of Lake Como. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST 12TH!!!



(RLNE2690681)