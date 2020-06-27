All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 289 Via Russo Ln.
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

289 Via Russo Ln

289 via Russo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

289 via Russo Lane, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed 3 Bath Bonus Room Gated Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - ***COMING SOON | SEPTEMBER 2019 MOVE IN***

Gorgeous 3 Bed 3 Bath Bonus Room Gated Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to Tuscany at Lake Mary! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. This spacious home features an open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring. LOVELY chef's kitchen has an ample amount of 42" wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with a gas cook top and breakfast bar. LARGE master suite is complete with two walk-in closets and direct access to lanai. The master bath features dual vanities with storage below, soaking tub and stand-in shower. Additional bedrooms are located downstairs and there is a large bonus/media room upstairs with a bathroom. Enjoy the weekends with family and friends pool/spa side or kick back on the shaded lanai. MUST SEE!!! Tuscany also features a community pier fish off of Lake Como. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST 12TH!!!

(RLNE2690681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Via Russo Ln have any available units?
289 Via Russo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 289 Via Russo Ln have?
Some of 289 Via Russo Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Via Russo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
289 Via Russo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Via Russo Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 289 Via Russo Ln is pet friendly.
Does 289 Via Russo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 289 Via Russo Ln offers parking.
Does 289 Via Russo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Via Russo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Via Russo Ln have a pool?
Yes, 289 Via Russo Ln has a pool.
Does 289 Via Russo Ln have accessible units?
No, 289 Via Russo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Via Russo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Via Russo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Via Russo Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Via Russo Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
