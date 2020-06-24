287 Ruskin Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful UPDATED 2 bed 2 bath Duplex in Lake Mary, FL! HOME SWEET HOME!!! - Beautiful UPDATED 2 bed 2 bath Duplex in Lake Mary, FL! HOME SWEET HOME! You feel right at home the moment you step in this updated home! SPACIOUS living area has BRAND NEW wood laminate flooring! The CHARMING kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and ample amount of cabinetry. Bedrooms and baths are a great size! MUST SEE!!!! Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High School and Seminole State College. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL 8TH!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4016828)