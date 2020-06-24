All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 287 Ruskin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
287 Ruskin Street
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

287 Ruskin Street

287 Ruskin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

287 Ruskin Street, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful UPDATED 2 bed 2 bath Duplex in Lake Mary, FL! HOME SWEET HOME!!! - Beautiful UPDATED 2 bed 2 bath Duplex in Lake Mary, FL! HOME SWEET HOME! You feel right at home the moment you step in this updated home! SPACIOUS living area has BRAND NEW wood laminate flooring! The CHARMING kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and ample amount of cabinetry. Bedrooms and baths are a great size! MUST SEE!!!! Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High School and Seminole State College. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL 8TH!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4016828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Ruskin Street have any available units?
287 Ruskin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 287 Ruskin Street have?
Some of 287 Ruskin Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Ruskin Street currently offering any rent specials?
287 Ruskin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Ruskin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 287 Ruskin Street is pet friendly.
Does 287 Ruskin Street offer parking?
Yes, 287 Ruskin Street offers parking.
Does 287 Ruskin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 Ruskin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Ruskin Street have a pool?
No, 287 Ruskin Street does not have a pool.
Does 287 Ruskin Street have accessible units?
No, 287 Ruskin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Ruskin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 Ruskin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 287 Ruskin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 287 Ruskin Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary Apartments with BalconyLake Mary Pet Friendly Places
Lake Mary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College