Lake Mary, FL
272 S Country Club.Rd
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

272 S Country Club.Rd

272 S Country Club Rd · No Longer Available
Location

272 S Country Club Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"Cozy 3/2 House in Lake Mary" - Property Id: 75457

A beautiful, like new, 3 bedroom 2 bath house just steps from downtown Lake Mary. House is located within walking distance to Lake Mary Elementary and is in Lake Mary school district. This split-plan home has many upgrades, including new paint inside and out. It has laminate and tile flooring through out. The home comes with many upgrades, like double pane windows and double blown-in insulation to reduce noise and energy conservation. The air conditioning unit is a new DEL AIR High Efficiency Unit . The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, with plenty of solid wood cabinets, storage and new lighting. Home has custom built bathrooms, with full bath and shower. It also has a large newly enclosed 400 square foot patio, overlooking large enclosed backyard with big LED light. There are woods on side and behind the house giving you plenty of privacy. You have to see this one-of-a kind beautiful Lake Mary home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/75457
Property Id 75457

(RLNE5511731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 S Country Club.Rd have any available units?
272 S Country Club.Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 272 S Country Club.Rd have?
Some of 272 S Country Club.Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 S Country Club.Rd currently offering any rent specials?
272 S Country Club.Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 S Country Club.Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 272 S Country Club.Rd is pet friendly.
Does 272 S Country Club.Rd offer parking?
No, 272 S Country Club.Rd does not offer parking.
Does 272 S Country Club.Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 S Country Club.Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 S Country Club.Rd have a pool?
No, 272 S Country Club.Rd does not have a pool.
Does 272 S Country Club.Rd have accessible units?
No, 272 S Country Club.Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 272 S Country Club.Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 272 S Country Club.Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 272 S Country Club.Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 272 S Country Club.Rd has units with air conditioning.
