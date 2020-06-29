272 S Country Club.Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

"Cozy 3/2 House in Lake Mary" - Property Id: 75457



A beautiful, like new, 3 bedroom 2 bath house just steps from downtown Lake Mary. House is located within walking distance to Lake Mary Elementary and is in Lake Mary school district. This split-plan home has many upgrades, including new paint inside and out. It has laminate and tile flooring through out. The home comes with many upgrades, like double pane windows and double blown-in insulation to reduce noise and energy conservation. The air conditioning unit is a new DEL AIR High Efficiency Unit . The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, with plenty of solid wood cabinets, storage and new lighting. Home has custom built bathrooms, with full bath and shower. It also has a large newly enclosed 400 square foot patio, overlooking large enclosed backyard with big LED light. There are woods on side and behind the house giving you plenty of privacy. You have to see this one-of-a kind beautiful Lake Mary home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/75457

Property Id 75457



(RLNE5511731)