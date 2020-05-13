2600 Lobelia Drive

Amenities

4 BR 3.5 BA Luxury Villa - RENT SPECIAL! $100 OF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Single Family Rental Home In the Heart of Lake Mary! Community Pool! Some Utilities Included! Pets OK! - Location, location, location!! Tuscan inspired luxury. This 4 BR 3.5 BA luxury villa is more than just a dream. A total of 2499 square feet with high design and represents all that is prestige. The community is minutes from I-4, 417, 408, Lake Mary Blvd, fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Colonial TownPark is less than 10 minutes from the gate of Fountain Parke and has some of the best shopping and restaurants in Seminole County. Dine at Fish Bones, Shula's 347 Grill, Dexter's, Ruth Chris, Amura or any of the restaurants. Shop at the unique boutiques or catch the latest movie at the Grande Theatre Fountain Parke is an upscale gated community located in the heart of Lake Mary.



The community offers its residents a number of exclusive & resort style amenities which include: a manned gated entrance, huge resort style zero entry pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, putting green, playground, dog park and direct access to the Cross Seminole Trail. The Mediterranean flair of Fountain Parke is undeniable: tile roofs, romantic courtyard entrance areas, earthy terracotta tones, beautiful balconies and flowers all add to the charm of this desirable gated community. The neighborhood is located in one of the best school districts in Seminole County. Close to Seminole State College and Lake Mary Prepatory School.



LIKE NEW this villa is loaded with upgrades. On the first floor you will find an attached two car garage, and flex room with full bath is perfect for guests or a special member of your household. The 4th bedroom can be set up for an office, den or game room! The homes main living area is located on the second level. Here you will find the homes beautiful gourmet kitchen with 42 inch white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, subway tile back splash and top of the line-high end stainless appliances, breakfast bar and nook. The spacious living room features wrap around windows, crown molding and wood flooring. Additionally not to be left out are the wood flooring throughout main living areas and stairs, built in desk area on third floor and covered patio off kitchen.



On the third floor you will find the master suite, office nook with custom built-in cabinetry and two additional guest rooms and full bath. The master retreat features a HUGE walk in closet, dual vanity with quartz tops and an over sized walk in shower.



Water, Sewer and Trash included in the rent.



Watch the Video! https://youtu.be/wmWjTYscXOQ



Last but not least a front entry 2-Car Garage with extra space to store all your toys. Your search is over!



GREAT SCHOOLS RATING

Lake Mary Elementary School K-5

Millennium Middle School 6-8

Seminole High School PK, 9-12



Pets Allowed - 2 pet minimum - No Aggressive Breeds. Additional Pet Fees/Deposits and Registration May be Required. Please ask Agent.



If this sounds perfect - it is. Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve:

orlandopropertymanagementpros.com



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



HOA Restrictions, Applications and Fees may apply - Ask Agent.



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call (407) 378-2800 to see this property or apply.

http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.



