260 N 1ST STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FENCED LAKE MARY 4/2 SPLIT FLOORPLAN Warm home in nice & quiet community. Move right into this nicely maintained home with beautifully restored Terrazzo flooring and fresh coat of paint. Split floor plan has living room, kitchen, dining and family room with brick wall and old fashioned cast iron wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove and inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Fenced backyard with brick patio, grilling area perfect for parties and family BBQ's.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly property (w/owner approval and non-refundable pet deposit).