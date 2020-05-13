All apartments in Lake Mary
260 N 1ST STREET
Last updated January 7 2020

260 N 1ST STREET

260 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

260 1st Street, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

FENCED LAKE MARY 4/2 SPLIT FLOORPLAN Warm home in nice & quiet community. Move right into this nicely maintained home with beautifully restored Terrazzo flooring and fresh coat of paint. Split floor plan has living room, kitchen, dining and family room with brick wall and old fashioned cast iron wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove and inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Fenced backyard with brick patio, grilling area perfect for parties and family BBQ's.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly property (w/owner approval and non-refundable pet deposit).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 N 1ST STREET have any available units?
260 N 1ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 260 N 1ST STREET have?
Some of 260 N 1ST STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 N 1ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
260 N 1ST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 N 1ST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 N 1ST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 260 N 1ST STREET offer parking?
No, 260 N 1ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 260 N 1ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 N 1ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 N 1ST STREET have a pool?
No, 260 N 1ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 260 N 1ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 260 N 1ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 260 N 1ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 N 1ST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 N 1ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 260 N 1ST STREET has units with air conditioning.

