Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:59 PM

205 Red Bud Court

205 Red Bud Court · No Longer Available
Location

205 Red Bud Court, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

205 Red Bud Court Available 07/10/20 4/2 Home in Misty Oaks - Four bedroom single family home located in Lake Mary. Home has tiles throughout the living room area and carpets in the bedrooms. This single family home has a private patio, pool and a garage. You will love it the minute you walk in. Lawn care and pool care (chemicals only) is included in the rent. Located minutes from I-4 and attractions make this a convenient location. Don't let this one pass, it will go fast.
Feel free to contact Karla Pacheco to schedule your appointment; (407) 697-9134.

(RLNE1925694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Red Bud Court have any available units?
205 Red Bud Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 205 Red Bud Court have?
Some of 205 Red Bud Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Red Bud Court currently offering any rent specials?
205 Red Bud Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Red Bud Court pet-friendly?
No, 205 Red Bud Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 205 Red Bud Court offer parking?
Yes, 205 Red Bud Court offers parking.
Does 205 Red Bud Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Red Bud Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Red Bud Court have a pool?
Yes, 205 Red Bud Court has a pool.
Does 205 Red Bud Court have accessible units?
No, 205 Red Bud Court does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Red Bud Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Red Bud Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Red Bud Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Red Bud Court does not have units with air conditioning.
