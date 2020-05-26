Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool pet friendly

204 Dorchester Sq Available 03/01/19 204 Dorchester Square, 2 bedroom, one story Villa looks like a townhouse. - 204 Dorchester Square, 2 bedroom, one story Villa looks like a townhouse. Freshly painted. Large custom tiles throughout kitchen, great room, hallway, & bathrooms. Location! Location! Ideally located minutes from I-4 & 417 & zoned for Seminole County top rated schools. Minutes away from major shopping plazas & mall as well as Lake Mary business area. Plenty of storage in laundry room. Berber carpet, ceramic tile, custom wood blinds, vertical blinds, custom light fixtures throughout. Outdoor fenced-in patio. 1 designated parking spot.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3748991)