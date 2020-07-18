All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

1890 Valley Wood Way

1890 Valley Wood Way · No Longer Available




Location

1890 Valley Wood Way, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Plus Loft Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Plus Loft Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Huntington Pointe. The open first floor with a tiled living area leads back to the formal dining area. The kitchen has all new appliances, and an ample amount of counter space and cabinetry. The spacious family room for entertaining rounds out the features on the first floor. Second floor features a ton of natural light, and a loft area that could be used as an office or a kids play area. The spacious master bedroom features tray ceilings, and a large walk-in closet. The private master bathroom a includes soaking tub, dual sinks, and walk in shower. The community also features two community pools and a basketball court. Conveniently located just minutes from I-4 as well as a multitude of shopping and dining options. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets are not allowed. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1854276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1890 Valley Wood Way have any available units?
1890 Valley Wood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 1890 Valley Wood Way have?
Some of 1890 Valley Wood Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1890 Valley Wood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1890 Valley Wood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1890 Valley Wood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1890 Valley Wood Way is pet friendly.
Does 1890 Valley Wood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1890 Valley Wood Way offers parking.
Does 1890 Valley Wood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1890 Valley Wood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1890 Valley Wood Way have a pool?
Yes, 1890 Valley Wood Way has a pool.
Does 1890 Valley Wood Way have accessible units?
No, 1890 Valley Wood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1890 Valley Wood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1890 Valley Wood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1890 Valley Wood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1890 Valley Wood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
