1890 Valley Wood Way

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Plus Loft Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Plus Loft Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Huntington Pointe. The open first floor with a tiled living area leads back to the formal dining area. The kitchen has all new appliances, and an ample amount of counter space and cabinetry. The spacious family room for entertaining rounds out the features on the first floor. Second floor features a ton of natural light, and a loft area that could be used as an office or a kids play area. The spacious master bedroom features tray ceilings, and a large walk-in closet. The private master bathroom a includes soaking tub, dual sinks, and walk in shower. The community also features two community pools and a basketball court. Conveniently located just minutes from I-4 as well as a multitude of shopping and dining options. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets are not allowed. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



(RLNE1854276)