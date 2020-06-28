167 South 5th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

3/2 Renovated Home In Lake Mary - Renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms, featuring soft close doors and drawers, and granite counter-tops. All new wood plank tile flooring throughout. New HVAC, new roof and new insulation. Many new windows, new doors and hardware, plus all LED lighting. Spacious laundry room off the carport is also under heat and AC. Walking distance from Lake Mary's Midtown on 4th featuring boutique shopping and dining and the weekly Farmer's Market. Call or email now for an appointment.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



(RLNE5039827)