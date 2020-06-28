All apartments in Lake Mary
167 South 5th Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

167 South 5th Street

167 S 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

167 S 5th St, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
3/2 Renovated Home In Lake Mary - Renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms, featuring soft close doors and drawers, and granite counter-tops. All new wood plank tile flooring throughout. New HVAC, new roof and new insulation. Many new windows, new doors and hardware, plus all LED lighting. Spacious laundry room off the carport is also under heat and AC. Walking distance from Lake Mary's Midtown on 4th featuring boutique shopping and dining and the weekly Farmer's Market. Call or email now for an appointment.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

(RLNE5039827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 South 5th Street have any available units?
167 South 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 167 South 5th Street have?
Some of 167 South 5th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 South 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
167 South 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 South 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 167 South 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 167 South 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 167 South 5th Street offers parking.
Does 167 South 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 South 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 South 5th Street have a pool?
No, 167 South 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 167 South 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 167 South 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 167 South 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 South 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 South 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 167 South 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
