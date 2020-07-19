All apartments in Lake Mary
1541 LOBELIA DRIVE
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:35 AM

1541 LOBELIA DRIVE

1541 Lobelia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1541 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Fountain Park, a Mediterranean luxury townhome community located in Lake Mary, Florida. This all-inclusive community features resort-style living with an exquisite clubhouse, pool, fitness center, tennis court, and playground there is even a putting green! This townhome, the Torino model features plenty of room with 3 floors with 2500 square feet of living space, 2 car garage, balcony, granite counters, tile flooring and more. The city of Lake Mary Heathrow offers some of the best schools, many Fortunes 500 companies, parks, jogging trails and easy access to 1-4 for evenings in Downtown Orlando or weekends the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE have any available units?
1541 LOBELIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE have?
Some of 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1541 LOBELIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 LOBELIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
