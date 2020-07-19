1541 LOBELIA DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to Fountain Park, a Mediterranean luxury townhome community located in Lake Mary, Florida. This all-inclusive community features resort-style living with an exquisite clubhouse, pool, fitness center, tennis court, and playground there is even a putting green! This townhome, the Torino model features plenty of room with 3 floors with 2500 square feet of living space, 2 car garage, balcony, granite counters, tile flooring and more. The city of Lake Mary Heathrow offers some of the best schools, many Fortunes 500 companies, parks, jogging trails and easy access to 1-4 for evenings in Downtown Orlando or weekends the beach!