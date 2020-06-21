All apartments in Lake Mary
1325 Patterson Terrace
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1325 Patterson Terrace

1325 Patterson Ter · (407) 963-7744
Location

1325 Patterson Ter, Lake Mary, FL 32746
Primera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1325 Patterson Terrace · Avail. Jul 4

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1325 Patterson Terrace Available 07/04/20 Location, Location and Location Lake Emma Sound - Location, Location and Location Lake Emma Sound a premier Lake Mary gated subdivision. Absolutely stunning 4/3.5 with high ceilings and custom iterator finishes, property like new barely lived in just built in 2017. Location is perfect for living and working local in Lake Mary or easy access community to Orlando. Property is located in LK Mary School district with highly rated public and private educational opportunities.

(Coming soon, occupied available to show after July 4th do to current events)

(RLNE5848986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Patterson Terrace have any available units?
1325 Patterson Terrace has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1325 Patterson Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Patterson Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Patterson Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Patterson Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 1325 Patterson Terrace offer parking?
No, 1325 Patterson Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Patterson Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Patterson Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Patterson Terrace have a pool?
No, 1325 Patterson Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Patterson Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1325 Patterson Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Patterson Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Patterson Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Patterson Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Patterson Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
