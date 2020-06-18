All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:33 AM

125 N LAKE STREET

125 Lake Street · (407) 687-0634
Location

125 Lake Street, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2707 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spectacular Main House and Separate Guest House totaling over 2700 sqft of Living space!! Main House has 3 bedroom 2 bath 1507 sqft home with large upstairs family room or game room above the two car garage, a split bedroom plan, stainless appliances in the kitchen with breakfast bar, large master suite with bath and dual sinks with deep soaker tub, all bedrooms have walk-in closets. Warm colors throughout home. Covered front porch and open back patio. Also included is a 900 sq. ft. 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house in-law suite with kitchen and huge 2 car detached garage/workshop. Sitting on almost 1/2 acre no HOA community Within strolling distance to the Lake Mary Sunrail station and also convenient to historic downtown Lake Mary. SR 417 or I-4 by way of Lake Mary Blvd. Tenant to verify exact sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 N LAKE STREET have any available units?
125 N LAKE STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 N LAKE STREET have?
Some of 125 N LAKE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 N LAKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
125 N LAKE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N LAKE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 125 N LAKE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 125 N LAKE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 125 N LAKE STREET does offer parking.
Does 125 N LAKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 N LAKE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N LAKE STREET have a pool?
No, 125 N LAKE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 125 N LAKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 125 N LAKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N LAKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 N LAKE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 N LAKE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 N LAKE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
