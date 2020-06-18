125 N LAKE STREET

Amenities
Spectacular Main House and Separate Guest House totaling over 2700 sqft of Living space!! Main House has 3 bedroom 2 bath 1507 sqft home with large upstairs family room or game room above the two car garage, a split bedroom plan, stainless appliances in the kitchen with breakfast bar, large master suite with bath and dual sinks with deep soaker tub, all bedrooms have walk-in closets. Warm colors throughout home. Covered front porch and open back patio. Also included is a 900 sq. ft. 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house in-law suite with kitchen and huge 2 car detached garage/workshop. Sitting on almost 1/2 acre no HOA community Within strolling distance to the Lake Mary Sunrail station and also convenient to historic downtown Lake Mary. SR 417 or I-4 by way of Lake Mary Blvd. Tenant to verify exact sqft.