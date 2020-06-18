125 N LAKE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spectacular Main House and Separate Guest House totaling over 2700 sqft of Living space!! Main House has 3 bedroom 2 bath 1507 sqft home with large upstairs family room or game room above the two car garage, a split bedroom plan, stainless appliances in the kitchen with breakfast bar, large master suite with bath and dual sinks with deep soaker tub, all bedrooms have walk-in closets. Warm colors throughout home. Covered front porch and open back patio. Also included is a 900 sq. ft. 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house in-law suite with kitchen and huge 2 car detached garage/workshop. Sitting on almost 1/2 acre no HOA community Within strolling distance to the Lake Mary Sunrail station and also convenient to historic downtown Lake Mary. SR 417 or I-4 by way of Lake Mary Blvd. Tenant to verify exact sqft.