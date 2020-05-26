All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 113 N. High Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
113 N. High Street
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

113 N. High Street

113 N High St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

113 N High St, Lake Mary, FL 32773

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL - Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Greenleaf! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS tiled living area with a NEW ceiling fan and a fresh coat of paint. WOW!!! The garage has been converted to allow for extra living space. CHARMING kitchen highlights granite counter tops, brick back splash and stainless appliances. Formal dining area has direct access to the LARGE screened in patio and leads out the STUNNING pool. All three Bedrooms have been freshly painted and feature wood flooring and ceiling fans. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurant row and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MARCH 11TH!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE2712052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 N. High Street have any available units?
113 N. High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 113 N. High Street have?
Some of 113 N. High Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 N. High Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 N. High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 N. High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 N. High Street is pet friendly.
Does 113 N. High Street offer parking?
Yes, 113 N. High Street offers parking.
Does 113 N. High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 N. High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 N. High Street have a pool?
Yes, 113 N. High Street has a pool.
Does 113 N. High Street have accessible units?
No, 113 N. High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 N. High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 N. High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 N. High Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113 N. High Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Mary Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Mary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College