113 N. High Street

Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL - Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Greenleaf! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS tiled living area with a NEW ceiling fan and a fresh coat of paint. WOW!!! The garage has been converted to allow for extra living space. CHARMING kitchen highlights granite counter tops, brick back splash and stainless appliances. Formal dining area has direct access to the LARGE screened in patio and leads out the STUNNING pool. All three Bedrooms have been freshly painted and feature wood flooring and ceiling fans. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurant row and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MARCH 11TH!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



