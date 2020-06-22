Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

110 Springhurst Circle Available 08/01/20 - POOL HOME FOR RENT: Lake Mary Pool Home with 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage & with an additional Den/Office at just over 2,200 sq ft of living space. Split plan layout allows for maximum privacy. Large family room has a fireplace, built in shelving and opens to kitchen or to the backyard oasis. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, center island and a separate eat-in kitchen design. The laundry room, secondary bedrooms and additional bathroom are on the opposite side of the house. No rear neighbors on oversized lot -lots of room to entertain. The roof is newer, HVAC system recently upgraded and carpet was also recently replaced. Pool and covered patio are screened-in so you will be able to enjoy the outdoor year round. Lake Mary Sports Complex is right outside the community – enjoy tennis, running, biking, soccer, skate park or play a round of golf the Mayfair Golf Club.



