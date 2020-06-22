All apartments in Lake Mary
Location

110 Springhurst Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 110 Springhurst Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2207 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
110 Springhurst Circle Available 08/01/20 - POOL HOME FOR RENT: Lake Mary Pool Home with 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage & with an additional Den/Office at just over 2,200 sq ft of living space. Split plan layout allows for maximum privacy. Large family room has a fireplace, built in shelving and opens to kitchen or to the backyard oasis. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, center island and a separate eat-in kitchen design. The laundry room, secondary bedrooms and additional bathroom are on the opposite side of the house. No rear neighbors on oversized lot -lots of room to entertain. The roof is newer, HVAC system recently upgraded and carpet was also recently replaced. Pool and covered patio are screened-in so you will be able to enjoy the outdoor year round. Lake Mary Sports Complex is right outside the community – enjoy tennis, running, biking, soccer, skate park or play a round of golf the Mayfair Golf Club.

(RLNE4214623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Springhurst Circle have any available units?
110 Springhurst Circle has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Springhurst Circle have?
Some of 110 Springhurst Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Springhurst Circle currently offering any rent specials?
110 Springhurst Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Springhurst Circle pet-friendly?
No, 110 Springhurst Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 110 Springhurst Circle offer parking?
Yes, 110 Springhurst Circle does offer parking.
Does 110 Springhurst Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Springhurst Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Springhurst Circle have a pool?
Yes, 110 Springhurst Circle has a pool.
Does 110 Springhurst Circle have accessible units?
No, 110 Springhurst Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Springhurst Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Springhurst Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Springhurst Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Springhurst Circle has units with air conditioning.
