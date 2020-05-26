All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1036 PARMA CIRCLE

1036 Parma Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This executive property will NOT last!!! Come and enjoy living in the beautiful Lake Mary Fountain Parke community , featuring a guard at the gate 24/7 an exquisite pool, playground, tennis court, and a clubhouse. This luxurious townhome has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 2 car garage attached to keep your cars out of the hot Florida sun. The first floor has a foyer and guess bedroom/office/in-law suite with private bathroom and closet. Second level has a spacious living-dining combo with numerous windows and lots of lights! Amazing kitchen with cherry wood 42" cabinets and stainless steal appliances, covered balcony & sun room. Third level has a spacious master bedroom, 2 bedrooms beautifully designed and 2 bathrooms. Plenty of storage space and ceiling fans in every bedroom. Centrally located and easy access to I-4, the 417, airport, hospitals, shopping, dining, and best of all A+ school district!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 PARMA CIRCLE have any available units?
1036 PARMA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 1036 PARMA CIRCLE have?
Some of 1036 PARMA CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 PARMA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1036 PARMA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 PARMA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1036 PARMA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 1036 PARMA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1036 PARMA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1036 PARMA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 PARMA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 PARMA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1036 PARMA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1036 PARMA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1036 PARMA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 PARMA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 PARMA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 PARMA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 PARMA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

