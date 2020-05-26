1036 PARMA CIRCLE

Amenities

This executive property will NOT last!!! Come and enjoy living in the beautiful Lake Mary Fountain Parke community , featuring a guard at the gate 24/7 an exquisite pool, playground, tennis court, and a clubhouse. This luxurious townhome has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 2 car garage attached to keep your cars out of the hot Florida sun. The first floor has a foyer and guess bedroom/office/in-law suite with private bathroom and closet. Second level has a spacious living-dining combo with numerous windows and lots of lights! Amazing kitchen with cherry wood 42" cabinets and stainless steal appliances, covered balcony & sun room. Third level has a spacious master bedroom, 2 bedrooms beautifully designed and 2 bathrooms. Plenty of storage space and ceiling fans in every bedroom. Centrally located and easy access to I-4, the 417, airport, hospitals, shopping, dining, and best of all A+ school district!!!