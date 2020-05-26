All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

1008 PARMA CIRCLE

1008 Parma Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer 4 bedroom townhome located in the prestigious Fountain Parke at Lake Mary. HIGHLY DESIRED VENICE FLOORPLAN with OVER 2,000 SQFT and MODEL UPGRADES!! Located within walking distance to Shops, Restaurants, and Medical Facilities. This three story townhome features a flex room, full bath, garage, and SPACIOUS PATIO on the first floor. Great room design on second story with dining room overlooking the GOURMET KITCHEN and opening up to the grand room and PRIVATE BALCONY. Kitchen features 42' CABINETS and UPGRADED QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS including stainless steel appliances. Engineered WOOD FLOORING throughout second floor!! Third level features master suite, master bath, as well as two Jack & Jill bedrooms with connected bath. All bathrooms highlight quartz countertops. Located in the highly sought after Seminole County School System. This rental will not last long. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 PARMA CIRCLE have any available units?
1008 PARMA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 1008 PARMA CIRCLE have?
Some of 1008 PARMA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 PARMA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1008 PARMA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 PARMA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1008 PARMA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 1008 PARMA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1008 PARMA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1008 PARMA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 PARMA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 PARMA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1008 PARMA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1008 PARMA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1008 PARMA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 PARMA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 PARMA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 PARMA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 PARMA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

