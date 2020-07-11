All apartments in Lake County
602 Eastwood Ln
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

602 Eastwood Ln

602 Eastwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

602 Eastwood Lane, Lake County, FL 34748
Pennbrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Pennbrooke! Adult active community - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath home located in the gated 55+ community of Pennbroke. All community features included. Lawn care is included in rent. Home features family room, dining room, living room and both bedrooms connect to their own bathrooms. Home has new carpet, new counter tops and new appliances. There is a screened porch located just off the living room, a large covered carport and covered front porch. This home is available now. Call Shelley 352-314-1510.

(RLNE4850960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Eastwood Ln have any available units?
602 Eastwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 602 Eastwood Ln have?
Some of 602 Eastwood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Eastwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
602 Eastwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Eastwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 602 Eastwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 602 Eastwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 602 Eastwood Ln offers parking.
Does 602 Eastwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Eastwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Eastwood Ln have a pool?
No, 602 Eastwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 602 Eastwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 602 Eastwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Eastwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Eastwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Eastwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Eastwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
