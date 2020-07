Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with screened in porch and access to Lake Eustis and the great chain of lakes. Furnished, with option to be unfurnished. Carport to keep your car out of the sun and rain. Open kitchen into the living room, easy home to live in. Community is 55 and older and well established. Enjoy the boat slips, community dock or the serenity and security of your private porch. Long term rental.



Easy to show, just call.