31944 Elizabeth Lane

Beautiful Cottage located in Tavares - Cozy cottage in Lakefront community with access to Lake Harris. There is a community park and private pier, a great place to watch the spectacular sunsets. Enjoy the gentle lake breezes and your morning coffee on the screened in front porch. This home feels significantly larger than the square footage would indicate. The overized bedroom can easily accomodate more than one bed. Wide open floor plan and easy access to the front porch provides for great indoor/outdoor living. Plenty of storage in this home with a utility room behind the carport, and abundance of closets inside. Water, Lawn Care are included in the price of the rent. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping and the hospital. If you are looking for a home that feels like a vacation, consider this gem. Call Michael 352-516-5166



