Lake County, FL
31944 Elizabeth Lane
31944 Elizabeth Lane

31944 Elizabeth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

31944 Elizabeth Lane, Lake County, FL 32778

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful Cottage located in Tavares - Cozy cottage in Lakefront community with access to Lake Harris. There is a community park and private pier, a great place to watch the spectacular sunsets. Enjoy the gentle lake breezes and your morning coffee on the screened in front porch. This home feels significantly larger than the square footage would indicate. The overized bedroom can easily accomodate more than one bed. Wide open floor plan and easy access to the front porch provides for great indoor/outdoor living. Plenty of storage in this home with a utility room behind the carport, and abundance of closets inside. Water, Lawn Care are included in the price of the rent. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping and the hospital. If you are looking for a home that feels like a vacation, consider this gem. Call Michael 352-516-5166

(RLNE5716578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31944 Elizabeth Lane have any available units?
31944 Elizabeth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 31944 Elizabeth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31944 Elizabeth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31944 Elizabeth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 31944 Elizabeth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 31944 Elizabeth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31944 Elizabeth Lane offers parking.
Does 31944 Elizabeth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31944 Elizabeth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31944 Elizabeth Lane have a pool?
No, 31944 Elizabeth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 31944 Elizabeth Lane have accessible units?
No, 31944 Elizabeth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31944 Elizabeth Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 31944 Elizabeth Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31944 Elizabeth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 31944 Elizabeth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
