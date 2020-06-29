All apartments in Lake County
2312 Centennial Blvd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

2312 Centennial Blvd

2312 Centennial Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Centennial Boulevard, Lake County, FL 34748

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2312 Centennial Blvd Available 11/01/19 2/2 Duplex - Available November 1, 2019. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1/2 Duplex with office/den. Spacious Eat in Kitchen features updated appliances and breakfast bar. The home has tile throughout. The attached 1 car garage includes washer/dyer hook ups and a laundry tub. Screened porch & partially fenced backyard with 2 storage sheds. No Pets. Call Renee @ 352-636-1192 or email Renee.EliteRentalMngmt@gmail.com to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4445207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Centennial Blvd have any available units?
2312 Centennial Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 2312 Centennial Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Centennial Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Centennial Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Centennial Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 2312 Centennial Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Centennial Blvd offers parking.
Does 2312 Centennial Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Centennial Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Centennial Blvd have a pool?
No, 2312 Centennial Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Centennial Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2312 Centennial Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Centennial Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Centennial Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Centennial Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 Centennial Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
