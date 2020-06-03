16300 COUNTY ROAD 455

Amenities

Live in luxury at the brand new Sienna Condos at Bella Collina. This 3BR, 3BA unfurnished condo on the ground floor End Unit, features a mesmerizing panoramic view of Lake Sienna from the main living area & master bedroom. Large open Living Room, Kitchen, Dining combo, and all Bedrooms have en-suite Bathrooms. Enjoy the covered screened-in patio with a convenient walk-out to the Condo Clubhouse, Fitness facility, Heated Outdoor Pool, Large Cabana, and walking trail. This condo comes fully appointed with designer tile, granite counters throughout, soft close cabinetry, solid doors, top of the line appliances, washer & dryer, wifi controlled climate system, and two reserved parking spaces. Sienna Condos is a gated community with 24 hr on-site security. Convenient to the turnpike, shopping, restaurants, and Montverde Academy, Bella Collina offers the perfect blend of luxury and tranquility. Owner pays for Condo Association which includes water, garbage, cable, internet, condo clubhouse & pool use. Tenant is responsible for electric.