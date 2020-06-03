All apartments in Lake County
16300 COUNTY ROAD 455
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

16300 COUNTY ROAD 455

16300 County Road 455 · No Longer Available
Location

16300 County Road 455, Lake County, FL 34756
Bella Collina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Live in luxury at the brand new Sienna Condos at Bella Collina. This 3BR, 3BA unfurnished condo on the ground floor End Unit, features a mesmerizing panoramic view of Lake Sienna from the main living area & master bedroom. Large open Living Room, Kitchen, Dining combo, and all Bedrooms have en-suite Bathrooms. Enjoy the covered screened-in patio with a convenient walk-out to the Condo Clubhouse, Fitness facility, Heated Outdoor Pool, Large Cabana, and walking trail. This condo comes fully appointed with designer tile, granite counters throughout, soft close cabinetry, solid doors, top of the line appliances, washer & dryer, wifi controlled climate system, and two reserved parking spaces. Sienna Condos is a gated community with 24 hr on-site security. Convenient to the turnpike, shopping, restaurants, and Montverde Academy, Bella Collina offers the perfect blend of luxury and tranquility. Owner pays for Condo Association which includes water, garbage, cable, internet, condo clubhouse & pool use. Tenant is responsible for electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 have any available units?
16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 have?
Some of 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 currently offering any rent specials?
16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 pet-friendly?
No, 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 offer parking?
Yes, 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 offers parking.
Does 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 have a pool?
Yes, 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 has a pool.
Does 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 have accessible units?
No, 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 does not have accessible units.
Does 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16300 COUNTY ROAD 455 does not have units with air conditioning.
