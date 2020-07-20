All apartments in Lake County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

15345 Apache Pass

15345 Apache Pass · No Longer Available
Location

15345 Apache Pass, Lake County, FL 32726

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
15345 Apache Pass Available 08/05/20 ULTIMATE PRIVACY AT EUSTIS HOME FOR RENT - ULTIMATE PRIVACY AT EUSTIS HOME FOR RENT
15345 APACHE PASS
EUSTIS, FL 32726
Rent: $995/month
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Nice large yard that opens up to large wooded forest. Secluded location provides ultimate privacy with ample storage space. Marsh Memorial Park within walking distance. Boat ramp nearby to Lake Yale. Comes with fireplace and washer/dryer hookups. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,095, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one month’s rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE3859628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

