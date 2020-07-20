13222 Fountain Bleau Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table tennis court

Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhome - Located in a eloquent gated community. This community offers lake acess to the Johns Chain of lakes, tennis courts, lakefront park, exercise facility, billiard room, clubhouse with 58x24 heated pool and all behind the security of a manned guardhouse!!! Quick 30 minute trip to Orlando, Airport and area theme parks.

RENTAL APPLICATION INFORMATION



-Minn 600 credit score.

-No felony's.

-No evictions.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.

-3 month min at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 week max hold upon lease sign

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.



No Pets Allowed



