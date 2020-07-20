All apartments in Lake County
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

13222 Fountain Bleau Dr.

13222 Fountainbleau Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13222 Fountainbleau Dr, Lake County, FL 34711
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe

Amenities

gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhome - Located in a eloquent gated community. This community offers lake acess to the Johns Chain of lakes, tennis courts, lakefront park, exercise facility, billiard room, clubhouse with 58x24 heated pool and all behind the security of a manned guardhouse!!! Quick 30 minute trip to Orlando, Airport and area theme parks.
RENTAL APPLICATION INFORMATION

-HOA RESTICTION (NO PETS)
-Minn 600 credit score.
-No felony's.
-No evictions.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month min at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4070225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. have any available units?
13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. have?
Some of 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr.'s amenities include gym, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. offer parking?
No, 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. has a pool.
Does 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13222 Fountain Bleau Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
