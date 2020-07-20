12017 Woodglen Circle

Amenities

YOUR SEARCH IS OVER! Don't miss this awesome 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Clermont, FL with 1,299 sqft of living area. The home features a spacious living room and dining room with tiles throughout the home and stainless steel appliances. This home is great for entertaining guests and provides a comfortable living atmosphere! Home is pet Friendly. You will love all this home has to offer. Visit our website at msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.